Harris had five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and a rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Memphis.

Harris has been very inconsistent on a game-to-game basis and has posted three single-digit scoring performances over his last five games. While he's able to deliver decent figures on a nightly basis, he hasn't looked like a reliable scoring threat since joining the Magic -- and that undoubtedly hinders his fantasy upside.