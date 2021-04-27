Harris tallied 17 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes Monday in the 114-103 loss to the Lakers.

Harris managed to have a decent scoring night despite hitting just 25.0 percent of his shots thanks to him making all nine free throws. His 17 points were the most he's scored for the Magic and his highest total since dropping 21 on Jan. 9 as a member of the Nuggets. Harris has nearly zero fantasy value outside of scoring and even then, he's been hit or miss.