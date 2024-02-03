Harris (calf) scored two points (1-1 FG) and added one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes in Friday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

With Harris' return from a 14-game absence due to a right calf strain putting the Magic at full health for one of the few times all season, rookie lottery pick Anthony Black ended up being the odd man out of head coach Jamahl Mosley's 10-man rotation. Harris took a lowly 4.8 percent usage rate in his return and will likely serve as little more than a spot-up shooter off the bench for the Magic now that he's back healthy again. Even in deeper fantasy leagues, Harris' appeal is limited, as he typically doesn't contribute in many other categories when his three-point shot isn't falling.