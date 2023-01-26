Harris closed with 22 points (8-9 FG, 6-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 victory over Indiana.

Harris was on fire Wednesday, scoring 11 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting from the field before going 4-of-4 in the second half to finish with a season-high 22 points. The shooting guard made all six of his three-point attempts, which also marked a season high, though he added just one rebound and one steal. Harris has connected on at least three shots from beyond the arc in three of his last four contests, helping Orlando go 3-1 over that stretch.