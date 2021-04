Harris (thigh) has a "good possibility" of playing Friday against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Harris hasn't played since Feb. 17 but is on the verge of making his Magic debut. After such a long layoff, we shouldn't be surprised if Harris is on a minutes limit in his first game back, whether that occurs Friday or later. His presence on the Magic could result in fewer minutes for Dwayne Bacon and James Ennis.