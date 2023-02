Harris (groin) will play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Harris will return from a one-game absence with right groin soreness Saturday and should be expected to return to his starting role. Jalen Suggs will likely slide back to the bench for the contest. Prior to the injury, Harris scored in double figures just once in his last seven appearances and does not hold much fantasy value outside of his three-point shooting.