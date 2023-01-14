Harris amassed three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 12 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to Utah.

Harris lasted just 12 minutes before being forced from Friday's game due to a hand injury. Knowing what we know about his injury history, there is certainly a chance Harris misses time here. While he had been starting for the Magic, his production has certainly not been worthy of attention, even in deeper formats. If he is to miss time, it is likely to be a combination of Terrence Ross, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs picking up the slack.