Harris recorded seven points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 113-102 loss to the Ratpors.

The 26-year-old had his worst game as a Magic, missing all seven of his field-goal attempts but salvaged his night by sinking seven-of-eight from the charity stripe while contributing across the board. Before Friday's game, Harris was averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes over his last two games. The seventh-year guard has now started the past two games and will look to bounce back shooting-wise Sunday at home against the Rockets.