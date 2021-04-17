Harris recorded seven points (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 113-102 loss to the Raptors.

The 26-year-old had his worst game as a member of the Magic, as he missed all seven of his field-goal attempts. He salvaged his night by going seven-of-eight from the charity stripe while contributing across the board. The seventh-year guard has now started the past two games and will look to bounce back shooting-wise Sunday at home against the Rockets.