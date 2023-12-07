Harris had eight points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Harris logged 31 minutes in the loss, sliding into a larger role following an ankle injury to Jalen Suggs. Given Suggs' history with leg injuries, there is a chance he is going to miss time moving forward. Should that be the case, Harris could find himself back in the starting lineup. While this doesn't mean he needs to be prioritized in standard formats, he is someone to consider taking a flier on if you need threes and steals.