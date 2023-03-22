Harris logged a team-high 22 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 victory over Washington.

After scoring in single digits in four straight games and eight of his last 10, Harris suddenly broke out, scoring more than 20 points for the first time since late January. The 28-year-old's six threes also tied his season high, and despite his mediocre production he's remained a threat from the outside, shooting 45.7 percent (21-for-46) over the last seven contests since returning from a minor hip injury. Without more consistent usage, however, Harris will be little more than a bargain DFS dart throw.