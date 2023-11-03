Harris won't return to Thursday's game against Utah due to a sore right groin. He recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one block in 14 minutes prior to exiting the contest.

Making his first start of the season in place of the injured Markelle Fultz (knee), Harris lasted just two quarters before exiting with an injury of his own. Until more information on the extent of Harris' and Fultz's injuries are known, both players can be viewed as questionable heading into the Magic's next game Saturday versus the Lakers.