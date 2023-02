Harris posted six points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to the Heat.

Harris returned from a short one-game absence due to a groin injury, but he wasn't sharp and struggled massively from the field in what turned out to be an overtime loss for Orlando. The veteran guard has been struggling of late, posting 7.4 points per game on 35.5 percent shooting from the field over five outings this month.