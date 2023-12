Harris (calf) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Harris has missed the Magic's previous two games and is in danger of missing a third. More clarity on his status is unlikely to come until he tests his calf out prior to Sunday's contest. Some combination of Cole Anthony, Anthony Black and Caleb Houstan are candidates to see increased minutes if Harris cannot give it a go.