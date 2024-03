Harris chipped in seven points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 win over the Raptors.

Harris wasn't able to generate much offensively despite a healthy workload. While his stats don't jump off the page, he has been an effective floor spacer for Orlando. Through seven March appearances, Harris has shot 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.