Harris (calf) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest versus the Nets.
Harris took a seat Sunday against the Hawks, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, due to injury maintenance, but as expected, he'll be back in action Tuesday. Markelle Fultz (knee) came off the bench Sunday in his return from injury, but he'll presumably reclaim a starting spot soon, leaving Harris to operate off the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Sitting out due to calf Sunday•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Displays two-way play in return•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Starting Thursday•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Not listed on injury report•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Gets small rotation role in return•