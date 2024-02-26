Harris (calf) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest versus the Nets.

Harris took a seat Sunday against the Hawks, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, due to injury maintenance, but as expected, he'll be back in action Tuesday. Markelle Fultz (knee) came off the bench Sunday in his return from injury, but he'll presumably reclaim a starting spot soon, leaving Harris to operate off the bench.