Harris (hand) is absent from the Magic's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Harris left Friday's 112-108 loss to Utah early after suffering a hand injury. However, it looks like the issue is not serious, as he is on track to play Sunday. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
