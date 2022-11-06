The Magic list Harris (knee) as out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

On Sept. 1, the Magic announced that Harris underwent a partial meniscectomy on his left knee. Though such a procedure typically entails a 4-to-6-week recovery, Harris is now two months removed from the surgery without the Magic having provided an update on where he stands in his recovery. With no word that he's resumed practicing, Harris doesn't look on track to play in any of the Magic's three games during the upcoming week.