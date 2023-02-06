Harris finished Sunday's 119-113 win over the Hornets with eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes.

Harris has enjoyed a stable starting role for more than a month, but he's reached 30 minutes on just one occasion and typically sees scant usage as the fourth or fifth option on offense whenever he's on the court. His ability to defend opposing wings looks as though it'll continue to earn him minutes barring any other major additions by the Magic ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but don't expect Harris' fantasy outlook to improve in any case. He's almost exclusively settled into a role as a spot-up shooter for the Magic; of his 26 field-goal attempts over the past four games, 24 have come from three-point range.