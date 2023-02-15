Harris had six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to Toronto.

Harris looks as though he'll continue to serve as the Magic's starting shooting guard, but he's reached 30 minutes on two occasions all season and should cede considerable playing time at the position to the likes of Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony (wrist). The stability of Harris' role is enough to give him some value in very deep leagues, but his fantasy upside isn't high while he typically serves as little more than a spot-up shooter on offense.