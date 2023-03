Harris totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-106 win over the Hornets.

Harris continues to start for the Magic, a move that appears more baffling with each passing game. While he was able to post modest production on both ends of the floor, the long-term goal remains puzzling. As long as he is starting, Harris can have limited value in deeper formats but as for standard leagues, he can remain safely on the waiver wire.