Harris finished Monday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers with 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes.

This was the largest workload of the young season for Harris, and his best performance by far. The veteran guard is averaging 19.0 minutes through three contests, and the backcourt seems to be too crowded for Harris to have fantasy value outside of deeper leagues.