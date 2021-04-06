Coach Steve Clifford said that Harris (thigh) practiced Tuesday but will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Harris has yet to debut for Orlando, but it's a positive sign that he was able to join the team for practice. While his debut won't come in Wednesday's game, he could potentially return for Friday's outing against the Pacers. It's unclear how big of a role Harris would take on upon returning, but it's not like the team is chock-full of high-level talent at the shooting guard position.