Harris is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a sore neck.

Harris is a late addition to the injury report, but it looks like he's still on course to play in a matchup between two teams fighting for lottery positioning in the East. The ex-Nugget has started the last 10 games for Orlando, averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 assists 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 threes in that stretch.