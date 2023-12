Harris is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right calf strain.

Harris played 19 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards, finishing with three points, one assist and one steal. Orlando added him to their injury report right after the game, so it looks like the veteran could potentially get a night off. If Harris is held out, it's possible that Caleb Houstan sees more run with Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Joe Ingles (ankle) considered questionable.