Harris is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Trail Blazers due to left adductor soreness.

Harris has been surprisingly healthy lately, missing just one game since the calendar turned to 2023. During this stretch (all starts), he's averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.1 minutes. If he sits out Sunday, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony could see more action.