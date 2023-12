Harris posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 23 minutes in Friday's 123-91 win over Detroit.

Harris got the start with Jalen Suggs (ankle) sidelined, notching a team-high-tying steals mark while ending as one of five Magic players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Harris has started in three games this season, reaching double figures in scoring in two of those three contests.