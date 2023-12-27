Harris (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Harris will be joined by Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Joe Ingles (ankle) on the bench for the second night of a back-to-back set, while Markelle Fultz (knee) and Kevon Harris (coach's decision) remain out, so Orlando's bench will be shorthanded. Cole Anthony, Caleb Houstan and Goga Bitadze are candidates for increased minutes, and Jett Howard was also recalled from the G League for added depth.