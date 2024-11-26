Harris will not return to Monday's game against the Hornets due to a left hamstring strain.
Harris strained his left hamstring in the first quarter of Monday's game, and he was quickly ruled out after being evaluated by trainers. Anthony Black and Cole Anthony should see more playing time for the rest of Monday's game due to Harris' injury.
