Harris (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.
Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and miss only his second contest since the start of the new calendar year. In his absence, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Michael Carter-Williams are all candidates for increased roles. Harris' next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Bucks.
