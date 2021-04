Harris tallied 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 loss to the Pelicans.

The 26-year-old has now scored double-digit points in four out of his last five games, a span in which he's averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers. Harris has started and played at least 23 minutes in each of his last six contests, so feel free to stream him in deeper formats if you need points, three-pointers and steals.