Harris (hip) produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 loss to the Jazz.

Harris returned from a two-game absence due to left adductor soreness and scored in double figures for just the sixth time since Nov. 28. His return sent Jalen Suggs to a reserve role, but Suggs was still able to submit a quality performance off the bench. Harris has started 27 straight appearances and is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes during that stretch.

More News