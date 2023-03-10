Harris (hip) produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 loss to the Jazz.

Harris returned from a two-game absence due to left adductor soreness and scored in double figures for just the sixth time since Nov. 28. His return sent Jalen Suggs to a reserve role, but Suggs was still able to submit a quality performance off the bench. Harris has started 27 straight appearances and is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes during that stretch.