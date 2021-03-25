Harris (thigh) was traded to the Magic on Thursday, along with R.J. Hampton and a future first-round pick, in exchange for Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran was a key piece for the Nuggets a few years ago, but he's dealt with significant injury issues in each of the last five seasons, which has essentially forced Denver to consider other options. The veteran, who's appeared in only 19 games this season and is currently nursing a thigh injury, moves to a highly unfavorable situation in Orlando, as the Magic are entering a full rebuild and are likely to focus their attention on developing younger players. With that in mind, there likely won't be much motivation to funnel minutes toward Harris whenever he's cleared to return.