Harris (thigh) played 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Pacers, tallying eight points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist.

Harris hadn't played since Feb. 17 due to a left adductor strain, an injury he sustained while he was still a member of the Nuggets. Denver then sent him to Orlando on March 25 as part of the deal that sent Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets, but Harris still needed two more weeks to rehab his injury before he was able to debut for his new team. The Magic restricted Harris' minutes and limited him to a reserve role in his first game, but he could eventually unseat Dwayne Bacon for a starting job on the wing once he gets fully ramped up.