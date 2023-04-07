Harris (hip) won't play in Friday's matchup against the Nets.
Harris will miss a second consecutive game with a hip adductor injury. With the team now eliminated from the playoffs it's possible the guard won't play again this season. Expect Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs to start and see more minutes with Harris out.
More News
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't play against Cleveland•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Sticks with starters Tuesday•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Leading scorer in Tuesday's win•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Starting against Phoenix•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Questionable Thursday•
-
Magic's Gary Harris: Fails to assert himself in loss•