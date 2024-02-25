Harris has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to right calf injury maintenance, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Sunday's contest marks the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Harris' absence is likely for rest purposes more than anything after he logged 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes. Harris had started in both of his past two appearances, but the Magic will presumably turn to either Markelle Fultz (knee) -- who will return from a three-game absence -- or Anthony Black to replace him on the top unit.