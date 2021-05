Harris (neck) will start Monday at Detroit but could face a minutes restriction, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was considered probable due to soreness in his neck, so it's not a major surprise he's still in the lineup Monday. Harris has averaged 11.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes over the past five games, but he may see a bit less playing time versus the Pistons.