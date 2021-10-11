Harris finished Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two steals, two rebounds and one block.

Harris chipped in solid defensive numbers, but it wasn't an overly remarkable game for the veteran guard, who saw 27 minutes of action. The bigger development, however, is that Harris has now started all three of Orlando's preseason games. While it's unclear if he'll remain in that role when the regular season begins, it's very possible he could start at shooting guard while the Magic pick between Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony at point guard. Suggs started the first and third preseason games, while Anthony got the nod against New Orleans on Wednesday against New Orleans.