Harris and the Magic agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After serving in a depth role with the Magic during the 2021-22 campaign, Harris has chosen to stay with Orlando after getting traded by the Nuggets in March of 2021. The shooting guard will likely see minutes behind Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and possibly even Terrence Ross after he averaged 11.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.