Harris provided three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Memphis.

Harris continues to start for the Magic despite the fact he has scored in double digits only twice in his past eight games. While it makes very little sense on the surface, it does appear as though Harris might hold down the starting position for the remainder of the season. While this certainly doesn't make him a 12-team asset, it does cut into the opportunities for players like Jalen Suggs.