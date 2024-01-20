site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Gary Harris: Still out
Harris (calf) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Heat.
Harris will miss his ninth straight game Sunday due to a right calf strain. There is no timetable for his return.
