Magic's Gary Harris: Still sidelined against Miami
RotoWire Staff
Harris (calf) is out for Friday's game versus the Heat.
Harris' absence streak will extend to four games Friday due to a right calf sprain. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Thunder.
