Harris scored 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Harris paced the team with 16 field-goal attempts, which he turned into 19 points -- his highest scoring effort since Jan. 9. He also took over plenty of ball-handling duties and matched a season-high with seven assists. The Magic backcourt was missing both Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and Terrence Ross (back), which would continue to give Harris increased opportunity if they were to miss additional game action.