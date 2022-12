Harris has been suspended one game and will miss Friday's game against Washington.

Harris was handed the one-game ban after leaving the bench area during an altercation Wednesday against the Knicks. Seven other Magic teammates were also handed suspensions for leaving the bench, though the suspensions will be staggered to ensure Orlando has enough players for Friday and Wednesday. Harris will serve his ban Friday along with Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter and R.J. Hampton.