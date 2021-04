Harris added 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a block in Wednesday's victory over the Bulls.

The Magic have increased the minutes for Harris in his last two outings and have seen an increase in production as a result. Though backup Terrence Ross played one more minute than Harris, it was the latter than was the better facilitator and had a better game shooting and scoring wise. Next up for Harris and the Magic is a trip to Tampa to take on the Raptors.