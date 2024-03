Harris is dealing with a sore right foot and will not return to Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports. He finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes.

The severity of the injury is currently unclear, so it remains to be seen if Harris will be able to play Saturday against the Kings. Caleb Houstan started the second half in his absence.