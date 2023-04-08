Harris (hip) is considered questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale in Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Harris faced the same issue prior to Friday's game and ultimately played through it. More clarity on his status will come after he tests things out during warmups.
