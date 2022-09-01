Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Thursday and his timetable to return will depend on his response to rehab and treatment.

Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee last Saturday and the issue was severe enough to warrant a procedure. Depending on the length of his recovery, Harris could be in danger of missing the start of the regular season, altering the Magic's rotation to open 2022-23. More information on his status should surface as he progresses in his rehab and the season draws nearer.