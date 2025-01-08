site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Gary Harris: Will not play Thursday
Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Harris will now miss four consecutive games due to injury and 19th on the season. Jett Howard will continue to fill in as the backup small forward for Orlando until Harris can return.
