Harris has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to left adductor soreness.
Harris will miss his first game since March 7 due to his adductor injury. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will likely receive increased roles, with Markelle Fultz (knee) also out. Harris' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Brooklyn.
